Most Important Steelers Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

Revenge games are always a fun quirk of the NFL schedule, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a few on their docket in 2026.

It's not quite at the same level as it was in 2025 when Aaron Rodgers faced, and beat, the New York Jets in Week 1 and DK Metcalf went against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, but the Steelers will still have some opportunities to get some payback.

Here are the most important revenge contests Pittsburgh has to look forward to this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gets rid of the ball as he is wrapped up by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

@ Cleveland Browns, Week 4, Thursday Night Football

Highlighting a matchup with the Browns as a potential revenge game for the Steelers might seem a bit humorous on the surface, but there are a few angles you can look at it from where that notion starts to come into focus.

Pittsburgh has traveled to Cleveland for Thursday Night Football on three occasions since 2019, and it has taken a loss in all three of those meetings.

The most recent example came when the Steelers fell to Jameis Winston and company by a score of 24-19 in Week 12 of the 2024 season. The Browns were 2-8 and Pittsburgh was 8-2 entering that bout, and the snow may have impacted the outcome to an extent, but it was still an inexcusable loss for the latter that helped set it down the wrong path that year.

The black and gold's annual trip to Huntington Bank Field in 2025 was in Week 17, where they had a chance to clinch the AFC North with a victory. Instead, a 3-12 Cleveland squad earned a 13-6 win.

The Steelers proceeded to win the division after taking down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, but that defeat at the hands of the Browns easily could've cost them their season.

Given that Pittsburgh has also lost four-straight contests in Cleveland, this year's primetime showdown between the two sides can reasonably be viewed as a revenge game for the Steelers.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles from Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Vs. Houston Texans, Sunday Night Football, Week 13

Cleveland technically could've ended Pittsburgh's 2025 campaign, even if it wasn't direct, but the Texans actually accomplished that feat.

In the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend at Acrisure Stadium, Houston completely and utterly dominated the Steelers en route to a 30-6 victory.

Pittsburgh mustered just 175 yards of total offense, and the Texans finished with two defensive touchdowns on the night.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down less than 24 hours later after the game concluded, putting an end to his 19-year stint with the franchise.

He'll be back in town for this matchup, however, as part of the team for NBC's "Football Night in America" pre-game show as the Steelers look to avenge their particularly demoralizing playoff loss.

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