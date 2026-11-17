The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a safety to their practice squad following their 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

Ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers announced that they've signed AJ Finley.

Pittsburgh hadn't previously made any additions to its practice squad, nor subtracted from it, since signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling on October 20.

Now, Finley joins the fray as the organization brings in additional depth in its secondary following a blowout defeat at the hands of its AFC North foes while DeShon Elliott deals with a knee injury that kept him out vs. Cincinnati.

Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety AJ Finley (24) and New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) battle during a punt return during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finley's NFL Career

A four-year player at Ole Miss from 2019 to 2022, during which he posted 243 tackles with eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries, Finley was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He proceeded to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent and made their initial 53-man roster as a rookie.

Finley appeared in a total of 22 games for the Chargers through the 2024 campaign, posting 13 tackles and a forced fumble over that span.

He was later waived on November 25, 2024 and claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. Finley suited up for four contests with them to close out that season, logging a tackle along the way.

The 25-year-old did not play for Seattle in 2025 as it went on to win Super Bowl LX after suffering a knee injury that August.

Finley re-signed with the Seahawks this past offseason and later joined their practice squad after being let go at final roster cuts.

He did spend some time on Seattle's 53-man roster this year and played in three games while making a start, though he was waived on November 12 before finding his way to Pittsburgh.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Need Secondary Help

Elliott's absence against the Bengals was evident, as Pittsburgh gave up 484 yards (406 of which were through the air) in that contest.

Cincinnati was able to do whatever it wanted against the Steelers' defense in the passing game as Joe Burrow and company were met with little resistance.

Now, with Elliott working through his injury after residing on the reserve/injured list until Week 7 this season while recovering from a season-ending knee/hamstring injury he sustained in Week 8 of the 2025 campaign, Finley becomes a potential option at safety for the team moving forward.

Pittsburgh also hosted former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, who played in 29 contests for them from 2022 to 2025.

Johnson signed with the Tennessee Titans during the offseason but was suspended for the first six games of the year after breaking the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Additionally, the 28-year-old underwent ankle surgery back in August and was released with an injury settlement.

The Steelers opted not to trade for a defensive back at the trade deadline this season, and that decision could end up haunting them. Now, they're doing whatever they can to help out their secondary on the fly.