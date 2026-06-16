Steelers Sign Veteran LB For Third Stint With Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face at linebacker.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have re-signed Jacoby Windmon, marking his third different official stint with the organization.

LB Jacoby Windmon, who spent parts of the 2024-25 seasons with Pittsburgh, re-signed today with the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2026

During his collegiate career at UNLV and Michigan State from 2019 to 2023, Windmon racked up a total of 223 tackles and 18.5 sacks across 41 games.

The Steelers signed Windmon as an undrafted free agent in May 2024, and he recorded 11 tackles during the preseason that year before getting released at final roster cuts.

Pittsburgh later added Windmon to its practice squad that October, but the Carolina Panthers signed him to their active roster and kept him around for the rest of the year.

The Panthers waived Windmon at final roster cuts last August, opening the door for Pittsburgh to sign him to its practice squad in October.

Windmon was cut several weeks later, though, and Carolina scooped him back up to close out the 2025 campaign.

After being waived by the Panthers in May, Windmon signed with the UFL's Columbus Aviators and posted seven tackles with 3.5 sacks over three games.

Windmon, who was also among those trying out at Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp in May, will look to make an impact in his third-straight year with the team.

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (45) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Buffalo won 9-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Is There a Path For Windmon to Make Pittsburgh's 53-Man Roster?

If the plan is for Windmon to spend a majority of his time as an EDGE rusher, his chances of cracking the 53-man roster are just about zero.

Because Pittsburgh carries the luxury of having T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer at the position, there's no room or real advantage to adding any additional members to that group heading into the regular season.

Inside linebacker may be a different story, however. The Steelers could use additional depth there, particularly if they plan on releasing Malik Harrison and freeing up $4.750 million in cap space as a result.

Windmon logged a total of 144 snaps in the box over the past two preseasons, according to Pro Football Focus. His versatility and ability to get after the quarterback are two factors working in his favor from a general standpoint, but he'll likely have to prove he can stick at inside linebacker while continuing to play on special teams in order to give himself a real shot at making the roster.

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