NFL Executives Just Lowered Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Price Tag

PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. try to finalize a new contract, one that will make him one of the richest cornerbacks in the NFL, the road only becomes more difficult.

Part of the issue is how much should the Steelers pay Porter Jr.? The fourth-year player clearly views himself as one of the best players at his position, but do the Steelers agree?

Well, if the Steelers agree with the rest of the NFL, Porter Jr. might not even be in the top 10 amongst his peers. According to a recent ranking published by ESPN, over 70 league executives, coaches and staff members voted on the best players at each position. Porter Jr. was listed as an "honorable mention," and failed to crack the top 10. It was another painful reminder of how the perception and possibly the value of the Steelers' top cornerback remains lower than he and his camp continue to argue.

Did Rankings Underestimate Porter Jr.?

If you ask the cornerback himself, it would be a gross underestimation. The unbridled confidence of Porter Jr. has been one of the best traits in the young cornerback since entering the league in 2023. And he's matched that confidence with on-the-field production. As one NFC coach said in ESPN's positional rankings, offenses have taken notice and actively game-plan around him.

"He takes all the stress off the pass defense," the coach said. "He matches the best receiver in man coverage, and teams roll away from him in zone."

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) rests on the bench during the first half against the against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will This Impact Steelers' Negotiations?

While neither side is probably paying close attention to what the media and the rest of the league's sources have to say about his play, it's another painful reminder of where things currently stand. The two sides are not close on an extension, and the hurdle they must clear remains a mystery.

What it also highlights is how talented the top cornerbacks are. With former Defensive Players of the Year like Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain, Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Gonzales and Super Bowl-winner Devon Witherspoon at the top of the position, it's hard to make an argument that Porter Jr. should make more money on a yearly basis or in guaranteed money.

Even if Porter Jr. wishes to be paid like the top cornerback in the NFL, there is mounting evidence that he will have to accept significantly less. For the player, it's not the best news, but for the organization, that's the sound of less money being spent on their top cornerback.

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