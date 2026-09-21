Steelers Could Lose Starting WR Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' passing game was an unmitigated disaster in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had no time or protection in the pocket, and when he did, his receivers and tight ends couldn't get open.

Things might not get any easier for the Steelers as they head into their Week 3 contest. Facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their first AFC North showdown of the 2026 season, the Steelers have multiple issues to solve.

One issue that might not resolve before their third game of the season is their wide receiver depth. Rookie Germie Bernard led the Steelers' passing attack, if you can even call it that, finishing Week 2 with a measly 35 receiving yards, while star DK Metcalf was held to just 27 yards on four receptions.

It was clear that the team greatly missed, veteran Michael Pittman Jr. Unfortunately for the offense, his status for Week 3 is up in the air.

"He's in the evaluation group for Wednesday morning and hopefully we have a good plan for him," head coach Mike McCarthy said at his weekly press conference. "I don't have a feel one way or the other if he's going to be available this week."

Pittman Dealing With Different Injury Than Training Camp

The one bit of clarifying information McCarthy provided was on the nature of Pittman's injury.

The Steelers' wideout dealt with a lower-body ailment during training camp that kept him out of the final practices in Latrobe and on the sidelines for the entirety of the preseason.

When asked if this was an aggravation of that training camp injury, McCarthy clarified that while it's similar, Pittman is dealing with a new injury. He also added that he's made some progress.

"Different injury," he clarified before adding. "I know he's made progress."

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Need Pittman Jr. Back ASAP

Aaron Rodgers connected with Pittman Jr. in Week 1. The team's offensive performance wasn't much better, but they at least had a 50-yard receiver thanks to Pittman.

That's why the Steelers need the veteran back immediately. He provides a sense of stability in a very dizzying time for the offense. Metcalf is going through a tumultuous start to the year. Roman Wilson hasn't quite gotten involved yet, and a rookie is now the team's new top offensive threat.

The offense needs a jumpstart. A multiple-time 1,000-yard receiver is a player that can provide the spark. It's not a guarantee, but the Steelers are reeling as they wait to get confirmation on Pittman Jr.'s availability for Week 3.

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