Steelers Must Make Two Changes to Offensive Line

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were exposed in their Week 2 contest against the New England Patriots.

As the game clock wound down, the Steelers lost by a final score of 20-3. The defense held up their end of the bargain, but the special teams fell flat comparatively. The offense was downright miserable, mustering a measly 235 yards. It was a disaster from start to finish.

It's hard to identify what exactly will correct the Steelers' offensive woes, but the biggest problems need tended to immediately. Those two issues are both along the right side of the offensive line. After giving both Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook training camp, the preseason and two weeks of the regular season, it's time to replace both of the weak links along the o-line.

Obvious Plan for Steelers at RT

The right tackle position is obvious. Credit to Cook for taking on a tremendously difficult challenge of going from the left side to the right, but his effort is not the only thing he is being evaluated on.

Not when you have first-round pick Max Iheanachor just waiting on the sidelines.

In hindsight, Iheanachor should have probably been the opening-week starter. But head coach Mike McCarthy clearly values veterans over rookies, until it cannot be avoided anymore.

That's where the Steelers are at with their right tackle situation. Cook has been a vulnerability on offense, struggling with both powerful and speedier edge rushers while also offering nothing in the run game.

Iheanachor might not solve the problem, but he can't be any worse than what they are currently getting.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Brock Hoffman (67) participates in drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not So Obvious Plan at RG

Things enter murky territory when it comes to the right guard situation. The team's backup interior offensive linemen on the active roster are Ryan McCollum, who exclusively plays center, and Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman has versatility, with the ability to play both left and right guard. He's the first player off the bench who will get a shot if they make a switch.

Waiting for a chance to make his regular season NFL debut is third-round pick Gennings Dunker. The rookie has been inactive the first two weeks of the season, and that's because of how far he has to go before he can be a trusted starter. His struggles in pass protection specifically would only exacerbate the current line's inability to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers' pocket clean.

The safe and smart choice is Hoffman. He has experience playing under McCarthy and has shown the ability to be a dependable starter in the right situation. Just like with Iheanachor at tackle, this switch might not yield the positive results the team hopes, but it's a start. And with a change badly needed, the Steelers have to do something.

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