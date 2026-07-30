Steelers’ Drew Allar Already Improving in Key Area

As he begins his first training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie quarterback Drew Allar has already noticed some improvement in one massive area of his game.

While speaking with reporters following the opening practice of camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Allar answered that his footwork, alongside his ability to play in rhythm, have both taken massive steps forward since he was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I think my biggest improvement would just be footwork, but just in the sense of playing in rhythm in the offense," Allar said. "I feel like a lot of the quarterback position is playing in rhythm and on time, and I feel like at first I was kinda drinking through a firehose, so to speak. You're trying to process so much information, but then once I got halfway through OTAs and really to minicamp, it really started to slow down for me and I feel like I could focus on the nuisances of throwing and playing quarterback in that sense and I was really able to dial in on my footwork."

Allar added that Aaron Rodgers has given him some pointers on that front, which he's worked into his process and attempted to replicate.

"With Aaron, he's shown me a couple things that have helped him with how he's in his stance and just pocket movement and that sort of thing, and I've really tried to emulate that and really try to do that as much as I can just because it's worked for him, so I gotta incorporate that into my own game as well," Allar said.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Importance of Training Camp for Allar

Unlike Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, who are battling for the backup quarterback job behind Rodgers, Allar isn't in a spot where he's facing overwhelming pressure to go out and perform.

Obviously there's still expectations for him as a Day 2 pick, but he's also a lock to make the roster and isn't really factoring into the fight for the No. 2 spot, even if he does garner some second-team reps along the way.

Instead, the focus for Allar is just on getting one percent better every day and showing the coaching staff that he's making some form of linear progress during the Steelers' stay in Latrobe.

The same is true for the preseason, where the 22-year-old will be prominently featured. Training camp is the first true test for Allar during his NFL career, though, as he's in front of fans and has a ton of eyes watching him throughout practice.

Allar also mentioned that because Pittsburgh itself films every one of his reps, it has made him focus on attention to detail and putting purpose behind every single one while being intention with it, especially during independent drills.

The fact that he's already noticed improvement in his footwork, which was perhaps the largest negative working against him as a prospect during the pre-draft process, says a lot about how far he's come in such a short period of time.

His confidence in that regard will be tested more once it's time to face opposing defenses, but for now he's heading in the right direction.

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