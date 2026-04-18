Steelers Tried to Add Another Name to QB List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in four quarterbacks to visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team welcomed Penn State standout Drew Allar, Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck, Taylen Green from Arkansas and North Dakota State's Cole Payton for pre-draft visits, meaning the franchise is keeping close tabs on the quartet of young quarterbacks.

A surprising omission from the Steelers' pre-draft visitors list was LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Another one of the Day 2 or early Day 3 projected picks in this year's class, Nussmeier, also has an extensive history with the new Steelers head coach, Mike McCarthy. Because of the multiple connections, he was a slam-dunk candidate to visit.

Well, according to Mark Kaboly, the Steelers attempted to bring the 24-year-old in, but logistics and scheduling got in the way. On a recent episode of the Kaboly + Mack podcast, he explained what happened during the final evaluation process.

"They wanted to bring Nussmeier in, but I don't think the schedule lined up where he was able to make it," he said. "I think they tried a couple of times, but just didn't happen."

Nussmeier Is Still a Possibility for Steelers

This insight from Kaboly means two things. The first is that it confirms that the Steelers have at least a cursory interest in the LSU product. That continues an interest that began last season and popped up once again at the NFL Draft Combine, as the Steelers held a meeting with him in Indianapolis during the event.

Secondly, it means that Nussmeier is a legitimate candidate for the Steelers to draft, even if they didn't host him for a pre-draft meeting. Kaboly believes that is the case as well.

"So, you have to throw him on the list of potentials, too," he continued. "Cause if everything would have lined up, he would have shown up."

And if he had visited Pittsburgh, the odds of him landing with the Steelers would skyrocket. The organization will select a QB at some point, and McCarthy's existing knowledge of him might make the decision easy. Instead of trying to build a relationship with a new player and develop him along the way, McCarthy and Nussmeier already have a working relationship that can quickly pick up if they are reunited.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When Will Nussmeier Be Selected?

There is a growing sentiment that the top quarterbacks will all be gone by the end of the third round. Due to the underwhelming talent and lack of depth, franchises seeking a quarterback will likely be forced to act early.

Nussmeier, by my evaluation, is a Day 3 player. He has some qualities of a professional quarterback, but he needs a long-term development plan to reach that level.

But because of the run on quarterbacks, Nussmeier is going to be selected much earlier than he should. If the Steelers believe he is their target, they will have to use one of their three third-round picks to draft him.

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