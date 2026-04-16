Three NFL Draft QBs Are Better Than Steelers' Will Howard

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of the teams that select a quarterback at the 2026 NFL Draft. It's only a matter of when for the organization, as they try to strike a balance between reaching too early and adding more young talent.

With Aaron Rodgers' return to the Steelers still uncertain, the need for another quarterback remains top of the franchise's priority list at the upcoming draft.

For some, that idea is a terrible one due to the presence of second-year player Will Howard. Some view him as the heir apparent at QB, but is that truly the case? Taking a look at the 2026 NFL Draft class, which is overall underwhelming at the quarterback position, there are still several players who stand out as better prospects than Howard.

Fernando Mendoza - The Next Franchise QB

Fernando Mendoza is obviously not on the Steelers' radar, but there's no denying he's a much better prospect than Howard. He will go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has the chance to help turn that franchise around. He has the arm, the size, the strength and the leadership traits of a franchise player.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10) of Arkansas throws during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Taylen Green - Boom or Bust Option

Maybe I'm blinded by the 4.36 40-yard dash time. Maybe I'm overlooking the wonky throwing motion and the statistics that suggest he's a bit of a risky player.

I don't care.

Green is 6'6", extremely athletic, and has a cannon of an arm. He's a raw prospect that needs fine tuned and proper development, but with the right tutelage, he could become a star at the next level.

While Howard is a better product right now, Green's potential is what makes him so much more exciting. His mobility and speed outside of the pocket are electric, and it provides a dynamic element the Steelers haven't had in a quarterback since Justin Fields started six games in 2024.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team quarterback Sawyer Robertson (12) of Baylor throws the ball during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Sawyer Robertson - An Underrated, Pro-Style QB

Re-watching Sawyer Robertson's tape over the past few seasons, there's something incredibly impressive about the Baylor product. He's a player who remains poised in the pocket no matter what. He never appears pressured, even as the pocket collapses, and he's able to quickly fire off some heavy and accurate passes.

Baylor's offense also ran a ton of play action, and while that might not seem important, it highlighted a pro-style skillset that Robertson has. He might be overlooked because he's just a good quarterback who delivers throw after throw without much fanfare.

For the Steelers, that might mean a late-round pick is once again used on a quarterback. If it's Robertson, they have another player who might become exactly the type of QB head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to mold.

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