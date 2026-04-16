Steelers Worst-Case Scenario in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to absolutely crush the 2026 NFL Draft. Owning 12 draft picks, with five coming in the first 100 selections, the organization can address multiple needs and give new head coach Mike McCarthy the proper roster he needs to compete.

The Steelers have everything going for them ahead of the draft. As the host city, they can impress the hometown crowd with the perfect first-round choice.

That is, unless they mess things up. Even with so much going for them, the Steelers could go down the wrong path and enter a nightmare scenario. This is what the worst-case scenario would look like at this year’s draft.

Round 1 QB

There aren’t many positions the Steelers could target in the first round that would be considered a swing and a miss, but quarterback is one.

Yes, the team remains painfully patient waiting for Aaron Rodgers to sign a deal or retire. That fact and McCarthy’s comments over the past few weeks, indicate that the team is interested in drafting a quarterback at some point in the draft.

But if they choose to select one in Round 1, it will be to the Steelers’ detriment. The biggest reason why is because the only first round QB, aside from presumptive first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, is Alabama’s Ty Simpson.

He’s a talented prospect, and some view him as having immense upside at the next level, but there’s simply no reason for the Steelers to take him or any QB in the first round.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Close to the Edge

Another position that has been recently rumored for the Steelers is edge rusher.

Some prominent NFL analysts have projected outside linebackers as the organization’s first round pick in 2026, and it makes even less sense than suggesting the team draft a quarterback. There are some impressive talents at the position, with players like Akheem Mesidor out of Miami and Clemson’s T.J. Parker expected to be around when the Steelers pick.

The Steelers have four high-quality outside linebackers on their roster with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer. Even with Herbig needing a new contract and a bit of a logjam occurring at the top of the depth chart, the organization has no plans to change that. It’s the team’s deepest position, and it doesn’t need any further reinforcements unless they plan to move one of Highsmith or Herbig before the regular season begins.

If the Steelers go QB or edge in the first round, it’s the worst possible outcome. If they take a risky project at quarterback like Simpson, they won’t solve their franchise QB need and will have wasted the 21st pick. If they choose another outside linebacker, they just add a talented defender who will fall behind too many other players at the position. Either way, those picks fail to make the team better in 2026 or beyond.

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