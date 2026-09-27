Steelers Get Huge Boost at WR for Bengals Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back on the field for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the starting wideout is expected to play despite being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Pittman Jr. missed Week 2 against the New England Patriots because of the foot injury that he is believed to have suffered during practice. He was listed as questionable last week, but did not practice the final two days of the week. This week, he was limited throughout the week, allowing him to be back on the field in Week 3.

Steelers WR Michael Pittman, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/I7q904nCOV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

Pittman Jr. will resume duties alongside DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson as the three starters. In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, he collected three receptions for 58 yards, leading all wideouts in receiving yards that game.

Steelers Desperately Need Help

This is huge news for the Steelers, who could use anyone at wide receiver. Metcalf has struggled the first two games of the season, failing to be a reliable pass-catching option for Aaron Rodgers. Without Pittman Jr. last week, there was a clear lacking in a reliable wideout that made life even more difficult for an offense that has plenty of issues to overcome.

While Pittman Jr. may not be the savior of the offense, he's a step in the right direction. The team can now build a gameplan around both him and Metcalf, and turn to Pittman Jr. as their top option if Metcalf continues to drop the football.

Expect Pittman Jr. to play a full workload within the offense. Known as one of the toughest players in the National Football League, it shouldn't be surprising that the Steelers' wide receiver is able to return and play a full game immediately. That's been his entire career, and Pittsburgh needs him to be that player in Week 3.

The Steelers are still waiting on decisions for players like Joey Porter Jr. (conditioning), Jaylen Warren (shoulder) and Jamel Dean (ankle), who are all listed as questionable heading into the game as well. Warren and Dean are expected to play, stating so throughout the week when talking to reporters.

Porter Jr. may miss his third game of the season as he and the team continue to try and work through troubles.

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