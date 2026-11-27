PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back, and no one saw this coming. No one.

Coming into Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, the expectation was that, at some point, "fire McCarthy" chants would rain down on Acrisure Stadium. Instead, it ended with "Here we go, Steelers" chants echoing through a rainy North Shore as the black and gold closed out their seventh win of the season.

The Steelers left Week 12 alive after maybe the most intense, distraction-filled and downright wild week in franchise history. But they won, and that's all that matters.

27-5 is an impressive win any week of the season. This week, it's mindblowing.

So, let's dive into it.

Fast Starts

Turns out all it takes for the Steelers offense to start fast is to bench their starting quarterback at 11 p.m., have him go on the Pat McAfee Show and unleash hell on the head coach, as said head coach walks through a crowd of reporters in the facility lobby watching the program, hours later, hold a leadership council meeting and have the owner speak with a local reporter about how the former QB was a bad teammate and the coach is here to stay.

I can't believe it took them 12 weeks to figure that out.

DK Metcalf Throws Up the "8"

Why? In what world does it make sense for DK Metcalf to put up the number eight after scoring a touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph... Not Aaron Rodgers. But he did it, and it looked wild, and very disrespectful to the quarterback who looked better than Rodgers.

DK Metcalf throwing up 8️⃣ for Aaron Rodgers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/du9gpFgRmh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2026

Maybe Metcalf was simply putting up his own number, but if not, this is strange. Yes, Metcalf and Rodgers were close and the players didn't take it well that Rodgers was benched and released by the Steelers. Still, Rudolph just put on a great showing in a short week where he had one practice to prepare. He deserves the full support of his teammates.

This one was a miss by Metcalf.

Aaron Rodgers Was the Quarterback Problem

Mason Rudolph didn't play perfectly against the Broncos, but he was clearly the best quarterback the Steelers have had all season. He was instinctive, was able to move out of the pocket and still make throws, and he genuinely tried to let the guys around him make plays. He wasn't trying to be the hero, just the quarterback.

The offensive problems were more than just Rodgers, and they didn't go anywhere, they were just improved in this game. The offensive line needs to play better on a more consistent basis and the play-calling is questionable at times.

The quarterback play was drastically better, though. The timing was better, the accuracy was better and the fluidity was 10 times what it was throughout the season.

What a throw by Mason Rudolph 🚀



DENvsPIT on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Oz44Bvyl44 — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

The entire situation is two different stories, not two sides to pick from. Aaron Rodgers was an issue, and McCarthy cannot be forgetting the team's name at halftime of a game. But when it comes to the quarterback play and the passing game, Rodgers was the biggest issue.

Rudolph proved that.

Steelers Defense Can Be Elite

The Steelers defense, when hot, is RED HOT. One of the best in the NFL. And don't get it wrong, Bo Nix struggled in this game from start to finish, but the defense did their part, and once again showed that they can take over a game at home.

Going into this game, the biggest key to victory was for the defense to score points. They did that from the jump, and then double-dipped with a Jalen Ramsey pick-six. When Ramsey and T.J. Watt are in the endzone, the Steelers' chances of winning skyrocket.

🚨PICK-6 🚨



This is Pittsburgh's second defensive TD of the half 🫨



DENvsPIT on Prime Video

Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oW7jDGqZNV — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 27, 2026

One thing that became abundantly clear this week, in the midst of the chaos, was how much respect players have for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. McCarthy is going to look like the hero of this game, but Graham remains the unsung force driving behind a very impressive unit.

His ability to adapt is excellent and his connection with his players is unmatched. He brings a culture to the group that makes them believe they can take over like they did against the Broncos. And when they're hot, they're nearly impossible to beat.

Mike McCarthy Won the Battle

We still don't know how this story will end when it's all said and done, but for now, Mike McCarthy is the winner of the most dramatic week in Steelers history. The head coach led his team to a dominant performance when no one, absolutely no one, believed they had a shot to pull this win off.

Truthfully, there's a sense that this team came out as passionate as they did because they were playing for Rodgers, not McCarthy. DK Metcalf may have shown his the team's hand on that. Because of that, you can't believe everything you see with this team and their big win over the Broncos.

How does it carry is the bigger question. Do they come out flat next week against the Houston Texans or continue to turn this ship around?

Those answers will come, but for now, McCarthy looks like a hero, and he can bask in it all he wants. His team won when no one believed they could.