Steelers Urged to Break Franchise Tradition With Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- Every passing day adds a bit more tension to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. contract negotiation.

The Steelers are reportedly holding firm on what they view as a fair deal for Porter Jr., while he is seeking a deal equal to or resetting the top of the cornerback market. The two sides are at an "impasse" contractually, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but the team is preparing with Porter Jr. like he will play in Week 1 of the regular season.

The deadline for an extension is less than two weeks away, as the franchise will not negotiate when the regular season commences. But according to former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon, the team should consider breaking that organizational rule to secure an extension with the superstar cornerback.

"It would behoove the Steelers if we could get (Porter Jr.) somehow figured out sooner rather than later," he explained on the Inside the Locker Room podcast. "I know the Steelers have come out and said, 'We don't deal contracts in season.'... I wonder if it's okay if we can break that rule for him, considering the condition of the secondary. Can we stretch that rule a little bit? Because we need Joey Porter Jr. on the field."

Steelers Should Listen to Colon

Here's the thing, the Steelers are in a losing situation. They can cough up an absurd contract for Porter Jr., which will cost them roughly $50 to $75 million in guaranteed money, plus drastically alter their salary cap picture for the long-term.

Alternatively, they can end conversations when they take on the Atlanta Falcons, knowing what that will produce. No deal means Porter Jr. might sit out games and will likely be very difficult to negotiate with after the season.

The only potential workaround could be continuing to talk contract details into the regular season.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Steelers Break Tradition for JPJ?

Colon brings up an interesting point. The secondary is in a relatively dire position. Porter Jr. is seeking a new deal, and he hasn't committed to playing in the regular season without an extension in place.

Simultaneously, the team's top safety will miss the first four games. DeShon Elliott was placed on the Injured Reserve with a designation to return, meaning he will be out for at least the first four weeks. That's potentially two starters down, leaving the secondary in a dangerously weak position.

Despite this, the Steelers have kept many of their traditions alive. They've kept training camp at St. Vincent despite the monumental changes. They've gone through three head coaches over the last 50 years before McCarthy was hired. The Rooney family maintains control. But maybe the biggest piece of tradition this team clings to is their refusal to negotiate contracts in the season.

The Steelers could have done so in the past, and chose not to. That will undoubtedly be the case again if these negotiations don't wrap up before Week 1 kicks off.

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