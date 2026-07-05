Steelers Veteran May Miss Roster This Season

PITTSBURGH -- One of the most interesting competitions to watch at the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming training camp is the one along the defensive line. The top of the depth chart is stacked, with perennial Pro Bowler Cam Heyward and burgeoning star Derrick Harmon joined by fourth-year starter Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black and free-agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day filling out an impressive unit.

The big questions are being asked at the bottom of the depth chart. With five defensive line spots essentially locked up, that leaves one or possibly two roster spots up for grabs, plus the practice squad.

The battle for those spots is going to be intense. With seven players on the 90-man roster fighting for two spots, it might spell the end of 2024 draft pick Logan Lee's time with the Steelers.

Why Lee is On Steelers' Chopping Block

The former sixth-round pick has been a minor success story in Pittsburgh. A former NCAA tight end, he transitioned to the defensive line and has become a decent player. campaign. Last season was his first NFL action, appearing in seven games and recording two tackles and one quarterback hit.

But those seven games didn't paint the prettiest picture of Lee. He was fine but failed to stand out during his limited opportunities.

Making things worse is the vast number of players vying for the spots. Not only is Lee fighting for his job, but he also has veterans Esezi Otomewo, Kyle Baugh and Dean Lowry jockeying for a spot on the 53-man roster.

And then there are a few more youngsters looking to make their mark. One is an undrafted free agent signing Kevin Jobity Jr., a massive lineman out of Syracuse, as well as sixth-round pick Gabe Rubio. The Notre Dame product projects to be a run-stuffer in the NFL, but he's one of the most raw products to enter the Steelers' defense in some time.

That makes five contenders gunning for Lee's potential roster position. Lee is going to have to be excellent and nearly letter-perfect in training camp and the preseason to earn his spot. Even then, with the competition surrounding him, it's pushing Lee to the brink of the roster.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) is shown during the first day of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Packers29 26 Jpg Packers29a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where Will Lee End Up?

What's most likely for Lee is a trip to the Steelers' practice squad in 2026. The team just invested a sixth-round pick in Rubio, who could be seen as Lee's replacement. They also chose to bring back a few other veterans, which is only complicating the matter.

The upside is that this is just his third year in the NFL. He's 26 years old and has displayed a hard-working attitude and ability to adapt. That could help him stick around, albeit in a different capacity, for the upcoming campaign.

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