The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran wide receiver.

Ahead of their Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers announced that they have waived Brandon Smith from the 53-man roster.

With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) both having their 21-day practice windows opened this week while on the reserve/injured list, a bit of a roster crunch is coming at receiver for Pittsburgh. As a result, Smith is now on his way out.

The 27-year-old signed to the 53-man roster just before the Steelers took on the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after the team exhausted all three of his elevations from the practice squad this season.

Smith's first time on the game day roster, which came by way of a practice squad elevation, was back in Week 5 vs. the Indianapolis Colts after Pittman Jr. landed on IR.

He was then elevated again in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Wilson was placed on IR, and his third elevation was in Paris vs. the New Orleans Saints during Week 7.

Smith, who was a standout during training camp, has played in a total of five games for Pittsburgh this season. Over that span, he recorded four catches for 39 catches over 154 offensive snaps.

Smith will likely return to the practice squad when and if he clears waivers, though he can no longer be elevated and thus would have to re-sign to the 53-man roster somewhere down the line in order to play for Pittsburgh again during the regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) completes a pass to run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith's Release Comes in Anticipation of IR Returns

After placing Mason McCormick (ankle) on IR earlier this week in addition to waiving Smith, the Steelers now have two open 53-man roster spots.

As a result, Wilson and/or Pittman Jr. could theoretically be back on the roster in time to play against the Eagles. The same goes for Gennings Dunker (knee), whose own 21-day practice window was opened this week as well.

It's a safe bet that at least one of Wilson or Pittman Jr. will suit up vs. Philadelphia and take Smith's spot. Dunker would appear to have a good shot of making his return this weekend too and serve as the top backup guard behind starters Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman, though Pittsburgh could also elevate Doug Nester and/or Steven Jones from the practice squad and have them fill a depth role.

Because the Steelers will ultimately need to free up three spots in order to accommodate the returns of Wilson, Pittman Jr. and Dunker, another 53-man roster move will be required.