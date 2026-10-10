Steelers Add Training Camp Star to WR Room

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need depth at wide receiver, and one player is getting a big opportunity.

The Steelers announced that they elevated wide receiver Brandon Smith from the Active/Inactive Roster ahead of their Week 5 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 11.

Pittsburgh also announced that they signed defensive back Doneiko Slaughter to the 53-man roster and elevated Lew Nichols to the Active/Inactive Roster.

What This Means for Steelers Wide Receiver Room

This comes after the Steelers placed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List, with Smith getting a spot for the game vs. the Colts.

Pittman re-aggravated his foot injury this week and will be out for weeks, per Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs following a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers' wide receiver room consists of DK Metcalf and Ben Skowronek, Roman WIlson and rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen, meaning Smith should be the sixth option vs. the Colts.

Smith likely won't get called upon vs. Indianapolis, but he'll need to be ready if so.

What the Steelers Get in Brandon Smith

Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers back on Jan. 15. They waived him on Aug. 30 and then re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has been a part of five different NFL teams after going undrafted in 2020: the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith hasn't made a catch, with just one offensive snap in his NFL career, so it would be a first if he does so against the Colts.

He played with the DC Defenders in the XFL, making 26 catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons (2023 and 2024).

Smith also spent four seasons at Iowa (2017-20), making 91 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 39 games.

Looking at the Steelers Other Roster Moves

This marks the second time the Steelers have signed Slaughter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, as they did it for the Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh released Slaughter on Oct. 5, he cleared waivers on Oct. 6, and then they re-signed him to the practices squad on Oct. 7.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Doneiko Slaughter (19) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Malik McClain (84) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slaughter has only featured on the Steelers' punt returns, playing in all four games, so expect him to have a similar role on special teams vs. the Colts.

This marks the third time the Steelers elevated Nichols to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad, doing so for the past two games.

Nichols has only appeared in three snaps the past two games, acting as Jaylen Warren's backup, with fellow running back Rico Dowdle injured.

Dowdle is questionable against the Colts, but this may signal that he won't play or will be limited.

The Steelers will also have to sign Nichols to the 53-man roster if they want to bring him back again, as he's reached his limit of three elevations from the practice squad.

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