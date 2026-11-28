It's not hyperbole to say that this week was one of the toughest Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has been through in his 19 years as a head coach in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers put McCarthy on blast during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" a little over 12 hours after it was officially announced that he was being benched for the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos, and that resulted in the future Hall of Famer being released.

Pittsburgh rallied around McCarthy, however, and came out firing on all cylinders en route to a dominant 27-5 victory that snapped Denver's eight-game win streak.

During his postgame press conference, McCarthy spoke about how the Steelers as a whole responded amidst all of the adversity and how they can build on their performance against the Broncos moving forward.

"Any time you're going through a situation where time is taken away from winning and your team responds, it is extremely important and gratifying," McCarthy said. "The reality of this game, and I know it'll always be as far as my approach, is this is a player's game.

"We have a very important role in this sport, but you have to make sure you keep it about the players. We still have work to do from my position, and we'll continue to do that, but we gotta keep building off of the things that we've done well. We went in a little different direction today, and I thought there was a lot out there that we could build off of."

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Coming Together After Crazy Week

As an organization, Pittsburgh made it clear that it was standing behind McCarthy after Rodgers' accusations, which included declaring that the former was falling asleep in meetings, said "1, 2, 3, Packers!" at halftime of a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and wasn't actively communicating with the team's defensive players.

McCarthy spoke on some of the trials and tribulations that emerged over the past few days as a result of the entire saga and thanked everyone involved for their support while also lauding the team's efforts.

"It was definitely a hard-traveled week for us as a football team," McCarthy said. "I'm proud of our players, I'm proud of our coaching staff, I'm proud of our support staff and I really appreciate all of the other support."

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy Impressed by Rudolph

Outside of McCarthy, perhaps the individual most impacted by the fallout from the Rodgers situation was Mason Rudolph.

Named the starting quarterback less than 72 hours before kickoff, and with plenty of distractions, Rudolph honed in and put together an incredibly impressive performance given the circumstances.

Facing a talented Broncos defense in the rain, Rudolph never put the ball in harm's way while completing nine of his 15 attempts for 142 yards and a touchdown.

He did exactly what he was asked of him, and when it was all said and done, McCarthy noted how pleased he was, and has been, with his new No. 1 signal caller.

“I've been really impressed with him," McCarthy said. "He's bought into the process. This is a phenomenal opportunity for him.”