Steelers Work Out Former Colts QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a number of different players for tryouts on their second official day of training camp.

As noted by ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan alongside wide receivers Jakobie Keeney-James and Cam Camper, running backs Jarveon Howard and Ja'Quinden Jackson, tight end Zach Davidson and defensive back Keenan Garber.

Steelers had a number of FAs in for tryouts today pic.twitter.com/mqvgwmSuNe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2026

Safety Jordan Whitehead, who Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein reported was in discussions with the team, also visited alongside fellow defensive back Eric Scott but did not work out.

What's the Reasoning Behind Henigan's Tryout with Steelers?

Pittsburgh's backup quarterback battle between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard has garnered plenty of attention throughout the entire offseason and as camp has begun.

Rudolph is currently in hold of the No. 2 role behind Aaron Rodgers as the veteran with far less to prove than Howard, though his ceiling is also lower.

Drew Allar is off to a hot start in his first camp as a professional, however, with the third-rounder showing marked improvement and flashing the potential that could make spending a Day 2 pick on him ultimately worth it in the end.

With four quarterbacks already on the roster that the Steelers appear to like, it's rather interesting that they seem to at least be pondering the idea of adding a fifth to their 90-man roster.

A possible, and perhaps the likeliest, explanation for Henigan being present for a tryout was that Pittsburgh could have someone to throw to the group of skill position players they hosted.

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan (19) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the same time, the Steelers may look at Henigan as a practice squad candidate or someone who has piqued their interest and deserves a further look.

The Memphis product was productive during his collegiate career, finishing with 14,266 passing yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions across 50 games for the Tigers.

Henigan was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, and he proceeded to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 178 yards and two interceptions last preseason and re-signed to the team's practice squad after being let go at final roster cuts last August, though he was released once again in late September.

The Indianapolis Colts picked him up in late December and elevated him to the 53-man roster from the practice squad in Week 18. Henigan then signed a reserve/futures contract with the organization before being cut in June.

The 23-year-old has now become somewhat of a name to watch for the Steelers. It's entirely possible nothing materializes and he was in fact just brought in to throw to the other players working out, but it's possible he could resurface as a target for the team down the road.

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