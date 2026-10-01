Steelers’ Yahya Black Questionable vs. Browns for Personal Reason

The Pittsburgh Steelers may lose one of their top interior defensive linemen in Week 4.

Ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown on the road against the Cleveland Browns, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced that defensive tackle Yahya Black (personal) is now questionable.

Lauten added that cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion) now has no injury designation and thus is set to suit up vs. Cleveland.

The #Steelers have upgraded CB Brandin Echols (concussion) to have no injury designation for tonight's game. DL Yahya Black (personal) has been added to the game status designation as questionable vs. Cleveland. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 1, 2026

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in the 2025 NFL Draft, Black has played 31 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps (per Pro Football Reference) in his sophomore campaign under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He has also been on the field for 40 percent of the team's special teams reps.

Over that span, Black has logged four tackles and one pressure (per Pro Football Focus) in the middle of Pittsburgh's defensive line.

As a rookie, he finished with 28 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 17 games (three starts) while playing 416 snaps on defense and 143 on special teams.

Black is a key contributor against the run, so if the Steelers do lose him for this matchup, it would be a rather notable loss.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Could Step Up if Black is Inactive?

The clearest solution for Pittsburgh if Black is in fact ruled out vs. Cleveland is to increase Sebastian Joseph-Day's reps.

Per Pro Football Reference, Joseph-Day has garnered 37 defensive snaps so far this season, which comes out to 22 percent of the Steelers' reps on that side of the ball thus far.

He's more than capable of taking on a larger workload than that, as evidenced by the fact that he played 46 percent of the reps when available for the Tennessee Titans in both 2024 and 2025.

Joseph-Day has some versatility in terms of how Pittsburgh can deploy him on the interior of the defensive line, and his skill set pretty closely mirrors that of Black due to the fact that both are traditional run-stuffing defensive tackles.

Sixth-round rookie Gabriel Rubio has yet to be active this season, and the same goes for undrafted rookie Kevin Jobity Jr.

Of the two, however, Rubio is the better run defender and thus may get a helmet for the first time in his NFL career if Black ends up being ruled out.

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