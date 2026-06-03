Nick Herbig Hints at Other Steelers Moves

Nick Herbig hopes, and thinks, more deals are on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During a press conference for his four-year, $100 million extension that he signed after the first practice of mandatory minicamp, Herbig stated that he'd "love" it if the Steelers kept the entire 2023 draft class in town while adding that he thinks "some things are gonna happen".

"I'd love to keep that whole class here," Herbig said, per Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. "We got some dawgs. ... I think some things are gonna happen here. I hope so."

Herbig expanded on those comments by calling Darnell Washington a "Monstar", his former Wisconsin teammate and good friend Keeanu Benton "a dog" and Joey Porter Jr. "Peezy Island".

Finding a way to grant Herbig's wishes and hand new deals to that entire group from the 2023 NFL Draft, which also includes Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson, will essentially be impossible and impractical for Pittsburgh financially.

There are certainly more extensions on the way, though, so who will the Steelers prioritize?

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Next Steps in Pittsburgh's Offseason Plan

If Herbig is the future, and perhaps present, of the Steelers' pass rush, than the same can be said about Porter Jr. at cornerback.

The 25-year-old broke out in 2025 and proved himself capable of handling the No. 1 role on the boundary while performing to the level of a top-10 player at the position across the NFL.

Porter Jr.'s extension, which feels like a near lock to get done and is just a matter of when, could very well exceed both the average annual value ($25 million) and total value of Herbig's new pact.

He won't top the market-setting contract Trent McDuffie landed from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason at $31 million per year, but he could feasibly settle in at around $26 - $28 million.

Washington is a complete outlier in terms of his measurables at 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds per his own words. He's always made a splash as an excellent blocker, but he contributed consistently as a receiving option in 2025 too with 364 yards and a touchdown.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) rushes and is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old should remain a key piece of the Steelers' offense under Mike McCarthy, and it would be smart to lock him up before he reaches free agency next offseason, where he could cash in big-time.

As for Benton, it appears he'll play a little less nose tackle and move around the defensive line as more of a three-tech, 4i or even five-tech under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Herbig certainly would love for him to stick around, but Pittsburgh may wait to see how he adapts to a new role before giving him a new contract.

Anderson feels like the last name on the list of extension candidates from the 2023 class, especially considering Jones won't receive one after his fifth-year option was declined as he continues to work his way back from a serious neck injury.

A former seventh-round pick, Anderson has held his own when he's seen the field either at left guard or as part of Arthur Smith's jumbo package last season.

He is an early favorite to win the starting job at right guard, and perhaps the Steelers could pivot to him if talks with the likes of Washington and Benton don't go anywhere, but for now they'll probably content letting him play out his contract year.

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