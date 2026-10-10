Three College Guards Steelers Should Target

PITTSBURGH -- One emerging need moving forward for the Pittsburgh Steelers is shoring up their interior offensive line. With center Zach Frazier and left guard Mason McCormick on the roster, two out of three spots are secured for the 2026 season and beyond.

That still leaves an open and vulnerable spot for the Steelers' offensive line. 2023 seventh-round draft pick Spencer Anderson began the season but was replaced after two weeks by veteran Brock Hoffman. Hoffman has been serviceable in relief of Anderson, but the long-term promise is not quite there for Mike McCarthy's beloved lineman.

This points the Steelers towards prioritizing their interior line at next year's NFL Draft. Through the first five weeks of the NCAA season, several players have jumped to the top of my radar, and they should be at the top of the Steelers' list of 2027 NFL Draft targets.

Greg Johnson - Minnesota's Prototype Guard

This one might be a tad obvious, but the best guard prospect in the nation ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft is Minnesota's Greg Johnson. The 6'6" powerhouse has the entire NFL community talking, and rightly so.

He's big, mean and nasty, and when you look at the physical traits plus the dogged mentality he plays with, it's easy to see why many have him as their top-rated interior lineman of the 2027 class.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp celebrates after winning a NCAA football game 49-10 against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthonie Knapp - Notre Dame Machine Keeps Turning

Already in his third year of starting for the Fighting Irish, Knapp has turned some heads due to a position change. Over his first two seasons, he was primarily a left tackle, where he showed promise. This year, however, he's played as the left guard, and he's had even more success.

It seems he might be a bit better suited for the interior of the offensive line, or at least that's what the early returns suggest. Through nearly the first half of Notre Dame's 2026 season, Knapp has been one of the most impressive players on the Fighting Irish's offense. Their running game is posting over 160 yards per game, and they are producing an average of 428.4 total yards on offense, according to Sports Reference data.

Evan Tengesdahl - Cincinnati Bearcats Stalwart

There's something very impressive about Cincinnati junior Evan Tengesdahl's game. An interior offensive lineman, he has the agility and the strength to be an impact player in both the run and pass game.

Of these three options, Tengesdahl is the smallest in height, coming in at 6'3". That shouldn't deter the Steelers from being interested, however. His physicality on the field speaks for itself, and it should endear the Steelers even more to the Bearcats' top lineman.

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