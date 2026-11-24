With Mason McCormick potentially out for at least the remainder of the regular season due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, left guard has now become somewhat of a problem area for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Spencer Anderson, who opened the year as the Steelers' starting right guard before being replaced by Brock Hoffman in Week 3, stepped in as McCormick's replacement in Week 11 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a disappointing 19-16 loss to its Keystone State foes that had previously been in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, however, Anderson didn't look up to par at left guard and gave up a sack to go with three total pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

If Pittsburgh looks to make a change at left guard in the near future in hopes of preventing the wheels from completely falling off, rookie third-round pick Gennings Dunker is among the top options to step in for Anderson.

Considering he still hasn't been activated from the reserve/injured list with an MCL sprain he suffered ahead of Week 3, however, is there a real chance Dunker earns an opportunity to play at all for the Steelers in 2026?

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) blocks Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (63) at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Dunker a Realistic Option at LG This Season?

While the 23-year-old started at tackle during his collegiate career at Iowa, moving to guard once he arrived to the NFL was always the most sensible path.

While Dunker is a mauler and has the requisite power and strength to move defenders in the run game, his lack of athleticism and technique as a pass protector made it to where he wasn't likely to stick as a viable option at tackle right off the bat.

Those concerns in pass protection popped up for Dunker during training camp with the Steelers. While his stay in Latrobe this past summer wasn't smooth in that department, though, he did show some promising signs of growth once the preseason arrived by giving up only two pressures and zero sacks over 55 pass-blocking reps (per PFF).

He was never viewed as much of a factor in Pittsburgh's position battle at right guard between Anderson and Hoffman, but the expectation was never that he'd enter the regular season as the starter there either.

While Dunker's progression did take a hit once he suffered his MCL sprain, his 21-day practice window was opened last week after McCormick went down.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's a tantalizing candidate to play at left guard to finish out the campaign, though head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that he still has a ways to go as a pass protector.

"I think the biggest thing, if you go back to camp, early when we got back, really felt physically, [Dunker] obviously is what you are looking for. His run game is probably where it needs to be, but if he's like most guys coming out of college, he needs to really continue to work on the pass [protection]," McCarthy said during his weekly press conference.

Just based on McCarthy's comments, it feels rather evident that the Steelers believe Dunker has plenty of room ahead of him for growth in pass protection.

It's hard to make up for lost time, especially as a rookie. It's not totally out of the question that Dunker will be called upon when/if he's activated from IR, though expecting him to supplant Anderson at left guard feels unwise at the moment despite the latter's struggles.

Dunker's Starting Chances in 2027 and Beyond

Though it's far too early to get a clear read on what direction Pittsburgh might take its roster next offseason, it sure feels like Dunker's going to have at least a solid chance of winning the starting job at right guard.

He's the only option at the position who is currently on the team's 53-man roster and also under contract for the 2027 season. The Steelers will surely look to bring in competition for Dunker, whether that be via the 2027 NFL Draft, re-signing one of Anderson or Hoffman or perhaps an outside free agent, but he has to be viewed as a favorite to fill that role as of right now.

The key for Dunker is improving in pass protection, as McCarthy noted. If he can do that and grow into more of a force as a run blocker, he might just be a long-term solution on the interior of Pittsburgh's offensive line.