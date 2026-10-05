Steelers Solution to CB Problem is in Seattle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a solution at cornerback, but they may not have one. Right now, they should simply be looking for all options, and the Seattle Seahawks may have one for them.

Pittsburgh's starters after the Jamel Dean injury are likely Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette, with Jalen Ramsey in the slot. Maybe they can test Brandin Echols as a starter, or move Ramsey to the outside. Although, playing with a broken wrist doesn't leave much hope that he'll be better as an outside corner than a slot corner.

Really, outside options are the best for the Steelers. They could consider a trade, and we've already named five possibilities there. Or, they could look at an easier move that doesn't require giving anything away, and may come with just slightly less potential to solve their problem.

Steelers Could Poach the Seahawks

Why not take a risk on Trevon Diggs? The Steelers could bring in a player their head coach has plenty of experience with and test him out.

Diggs is only 28 years old and is currently on the Seahawks' practice squad. That means the Steelers wouldn't be required to give up anything if they signed him. They would only need to create a roster spot on their 53-man team and keep him on their roster for a minimum of four weeks.

With Dean missing multiple weeks, they could consider putting him on Injured Reserve and signing Diggs. There's no give-and-take with that move, simply an option with a ton of ball production throughout his career and a player looking for an opportunity.

Diggs and McCarthy were together in Dallas for five years. McCarthy was the head coach when Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million deal with the Cowboys in 2023. He was also his coach when he recorded 11 interceptions during the 2021 season.

It Makes Sense

So, why not? The Steelers don't have a 100%, no-questions-asked solution to their cornerback issue. This group doesn't look nearly as strong without Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean. They need help.

Diggs comes with a four-week commitment and no trade compensation. He's operating on a veteran minimum contract and got onto the field in Week 4 for the first time, meaning he's not going to be completely rusty when he signs.

It's the easiest answer for the Steelers. And they need answers.

Diggs should be a conversation Pittsburgh is having. One that could lead to them poaching the veteran from Seattle's practice squad.

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