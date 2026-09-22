Patriots DT Slams Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Enjoy Retirement'

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers look worrisome after a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. It's only Week 2, but a disastrous performance by the offense isn't sitting well with many fans and analysts.

Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden only added to the uneasy weekend.

After the loss, Durden posted pictures of Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being sacked multiple times, with the caption, "Enjoy retirement my dog," with the laughing emoji.

Durden finished with two tackles in the game. Rodgers was sacked four times, including a vicious hit from his blindside that ended in a 36-yard loss after an insane fumble.

Patriots defense pushed the Steelers back from 3rd & 7 to 4th & 43 😳



PITvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cuwaepRRDX — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Durden eventually deleted his tweet about Rodgers and then deleted all of his tweets after taking a shot at Steelers center Zach Frazier as well, earlier in the day.

#Patriots DT Cory Durden talking that talk 😭 pic.twitter.com/PZYtBkoQXm — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) September 21, 2026

Steelers Struggles

Rodgers wasn't the only one who struggled against the Patriots. The offensive line has everyone's attention after playing poorly the first two games of the season. Rodgers is playing at 42-years-old and has been sacked six times in two weeks. Pittsburgh may be at a point where they need to consider starting first-round rookie Max Iheanachor at right tackle just to try something different.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is also catching some heat after the loss. Metcalf had two drops against the Patriots, which added to the multiple he had in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. In both games, he dropped a crucial third down, bringing on heavy criticism and concern about his reliability right now.

Rodgers returned to Pittsburgh to finish his career with one more season working with head coach Mike McCarthy. He raved all training camp about how much more comfortable he felt with the guys around him, and how improved players like Metcalf and Roman Wilson, along with others, were.

Through two games, the offense has had little success. The team has yet to have a rusher with over 50 yards and recorded just 235 total yards against the Patriots.

If Pittsburgh is going to make this Rodgers farewell tour worth it, they're going to have to fix their offensive issues ASAP. Whether that's changes to the offensive line or finding ways to work through the group's struggles, or players like DK Metcalf, a solution is needed quickly, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns next on the schedule.

Otherwise, Rodgers might be getting trolled about a brutal final season all year long.

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