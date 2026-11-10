Steelers Trade Rumor Tracker: 2026 Deadline News & Updates

With the NFL trade deadline mere hours away at 4:00 p.m. EST, the clock is ticking for the Pittsburgh Steelers to swing any deals.

Sitting in a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North at 6-2, with a matchup between the two sides on Sunday Night Football in order in Week 10, the Steelers have an incentive to go out and add to their roster.

Whether it's for a wide receiver, which has long felt like Pittsburgh's priority, or even for a cornerback, it's no sure thing that general manager Omar Khan will find a suitable deal out there.

Khan has made trades in three of his four trade deadlines as the Steelers' GM, with the most recent example coming last year when he sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for safety Kyle Dugger and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

While Pittsburgh is on a four-game win streak as it exits its Week 9 bye and gets ready to face the Bengals on the road in primetime, an upgrade somewhere across its roster could do wonders for the team as it looks to cement itself as a top contender in the AFC.

With that, let's take a look at the rumors surrounding the Steelers before the deadline arrives.

Latest Steelers Rumors

Steelers Won't Land Ridley

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has reported that the Tennessee Titans are doing making moves and that wide receiver Calvin Ridley will remain with the team, meaning Pittsburgh will not be acquiring him.

Downs to KC

With less than half an hour to go before the deadline passes, the Steelers lost out on yet another potential wide receiver target.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts have traded Josh Downs and a seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for a package including a fourth-rounder.

ESPN's Adam Schefter later confirmed that Kansas City would also be sending a fifth-round pick to Indianapolis as part of the deal.

BREAKING: The #Colts are trading WR Josh Downs to the #Chiefs for a package that includes a 4th-round pick, per sources.



A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/SepYaJPiA6 pic.twitter.com/Iod5l2hBav — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

Downs was arguably Pittsburgh's top target at the position and was connected to the team on multiple occasions, but the organization struck out in its pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Another WR Flies Off The Board

According to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are trading wide receiver Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Trade! The Colts are sending six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to the 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. pic.twitter.com/tDt5H7HgId — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2026

Allen (who has 351 yards and a touchdown over eight games this season) was one of several veterans on expiring deals who were at least hypothetical targets for Pittsburgh, though the organization will now have to look elsewhere if he was on its radar.

Brian Thomas Jr. Unavailable?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan on holding onto wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. through today's trade deadline after acquiring Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux on November 9.

"The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources," Fowler wrote. "They have relayed that to interested teams.

"Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise."

The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams.



Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise. pic.twitter.com/0QxdybXqaN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026

Thomas Jr. was one of the top receivers involved in trade rumors over recent weeks given his dwindling role in Jacksonville.

The 2024 first-round pick, who had 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, had been floated as a potential fit for Pittsburgh as it looks to upgrade its receiver room and generate more explosive plays in the passing game.

For now, though, it seems as though the Steelers won't have the opportunity to acquire him ahead of the deadline.

Steelers Don't Want to Give Up Haul for a WR

During an appearance on "The Aftermath" on November 9, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated that Pittsburgh "doesn't want to give up a lot of draft capital" in order to acquire a receiver while naming Tennessee Titans veteran Calvin Ridley as a player who might "make sense in that regard."

The Steelers have 18 picks between the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts, though their lack of a fourth-rounder in the first of those two years could hurt their pursuit of some of the top receivers on the trade block, such as Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts.

The names who could entice Pittsburgh at a cheaper price include Ridley and Jauan Jennings (Minnesota Vikings) now that Allen is heading to San Francisco.

Pittsburgh Could Still Look to Add a CB

In addition to their pursuit of a wide receiver, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on November 9 that the Steelers also want a cornerback.

My over/under on trades by tomorrow is 10.5, and I’m taking the over.



Here’s everything I’ve heard on who’s buying and which positions they’re targeting after speaking with sources: pic.twitter.com/KbrHfUNVLo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026

Pittsburgh could use another option on the boundary alongside the likes of Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette after previously trading Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Riq Woolen (Philadelphia Eagles), Donte Jackson (Los Angeles Chargers) and Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders) are among the top names to watch if the Steelers do go out and bring in a corner.