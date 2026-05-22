Wrestling Legend Stands Up For Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

A wrestling legend came to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' defense after ESPN's Michael Wilbon took some shots at the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Wilbon, who previously called Rodgers "irrelevant" and "overstated", circled back around and stated that the four-time MVP "in no way measured up physically" to John Elway during an argument with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take".

That drew attention from Ric Flair and led to him pushing back against those takes, calling him "another expert idiot" before adding that he hopes Rodgers has a standout campaign and shoves it in Wilbon's face.

"I Am Currently Sitting With Two Doctors- One A Pulmonary Doctor And Another One, A Surgeon. We Are Watching @MichaelWilbon Crack On @AaronRodgers," Flair wrote. "I Don’t Know Why Anyone Would Call Him The Godfather. You Remind Me Of Paul Finebaum- Another Expert Idiot Who Has Never Worn A Jock Strap In Their Life. I Hope Aaron Rodgers Passes For 4,000 Yards And Throws 30 Touchdowns, And Then He Calls You Up On The Phone And Says GFY!"

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Does Rodgers Have One More Signature Season Left?

Working under the assumption that Rodgers will retire after the 2026 campaign after himself stating he would while speaking with reporters this week, there obviously isn't much time left for the 42-year-old to win another Lombardi Trophy.

He won his previous Super Bowl with first-year Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy while the pair was with the Green Bay Packers in 2010, and they defeated none other than the black and gold in that game.

The stars feel like they could be aligning for a celebratory farewell tour for one of the most gifted quarterbacks in NFL history simply based on the fact that he has reunited with McCarthy alongside the presence of an improved roster in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers have the requisite talent to compete for the AFC North and perhaps even the conference as a whole, the fate of their season rests in Rodgers' hands.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was solid enough in 2025, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a 10-7 record and division title. Rodgers may have to really turn back the clock in order for Pittsburgh's Super Bowl hopes to be realized, however.

At such a late stage in his career, Rodgers is far more of a floor raiser than a ceiling raiser. He's still a starting-caliber quarterback and was arguably the Steelers' best veteran quarterback option this offseason, but it's hard to believe that he has a title run left in the tank.

Perhaps he could make it happen with an improved supporting cast and go out like Peyton Manning did with the Denver Broncos in 2015, but the odds are stacked against Rodgers in that regard.

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