Steelers' Cameron Heyward Fires Back at Antonio Brown
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward didn't let Antonio Brown's comments about him go unnoticed.
On Wednesday, Brown posted a picture on Twitter of NBA legend Magic Johnson's son, EJ, with the caption, "Cam Hayward is Magic's son?"
Heyward responded a short while later and pointed out Brown's spelling error with his last name while also referencing the latter's ongoing legal troubles by writing, "Good thing you can't spell?! Let me know when you back in the states."
The Steelers selected Brown and Heyward in back-to-back drafts, taking the former in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2010 and the latter in the first round out of Ohio State in 2011.
The pair were teammates for parts of eight seasons and were among the best players at their respective positions at points during that stretch, so obviously they're familiar with one another.
As reported by the Miami Herald's Grethel Aguila, Charles Rabin and Barry Jackson, Brown is currently overseas in the Middle East amidst a warrant for his arrest that was issued by Miami-Dade police following an attempted murder charge.
Authorities don't consider Brown to be on the run, however, as his trip began before the warrant was initially issued. Miami Police Chief Manny Morales told the Herald that detectives are operating on the belief that Brown is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and they've been speaking with his attorney.
The Herald added that the warrant "seeks to apprehend him, as signed by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Ariel Rodriguez on June 11, and lists Brown’s bond as $10,000 plus house arrest."
The charges stem from an incident at a boxing event in Miami that was held by live streamer Adin Ross on May 16. Officers arrived at the scene following reports of gunshots outside the venue, and an off-duty officer who was present stated that he witnessed Brown fighting with another man.
The warrant stated that multiple witnesses in the parking lot at the venue reported Brown as the shooter, and officers who patted him down found both an empty gun holster and two spent shell casings.
Brown was detained and later released by police, though detectives found video footage that showed him punching another man, starting a fight and then taking a gun from a security officer before taking off after the person he hit.
The victim, who identified Brown on the footage and went to the hospital after the altercation, told police that Brown shot at him two times and possibly grazed his neck.
