Steelers Open to Adding WR After NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2024 NFL Draft with a gaping hole in their wide receivers corps after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. But of their seven total picks in rounds one through six, they picked just one wideout - Michigan's Roman Wilson in the third round.
Wilson, combined with Calvin Austin and offseason additions Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, could be all the Steelers need to compliment second-year star George Pickens, but general manager Omar Khan isn't closing the foor on another addition at that position, especially after the team saved more than $7 million in additional cap space prior to the start of the Draft by restructuring Alex Highsmith's contract.
"We'll see. Like I've said, if there's ever an opportunity to improve the team, we'll look at it and if it makes sense, we're going to go after it," Khan said. "But yeah, we restructured Alex's contract and it puts us in a position to be flexible with some things if there's an opportunity to do something."
The Steelers have been active on the trade market this offseason as they look to add a proven veteran to their roster. They reached out repeatedly to the front office in San Francisco to try and work out deals for both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but neither trade came to fruition. Their primary interest was Samuel, but according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver, the Steelers were unable to meet the asking price for the versatile star.
Pittsburgh has also been floated as a potential trade partner for the Broncos with leading receiver Courtland Sutton. Denver had fielded calls but didn't have much interest in trading him.
The Steelers still figure to need a starting-quality receiver who can play the outside and, judging by Khan's post-draft comments, they will stay aggressive in pursuit of one.
