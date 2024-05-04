Report: Steelers Shut Down Wild Justin Fields Rumor
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made national headlines during the week when running back Jaylen Warren said there may be an interesting name returning kicks this season.
During an appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, Warren said he'd be open to fielding kick returns this season if the Steelers asked. But what caught everyone's attention was when he said special teams coordinator Danny Smith suggested backup quarterback Justin Fields would be back there.
"I think it's pretty cool," Warren said. "But our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We looked at him like, 'Justin Fields is going to be back there?' I don't know, I think it's cool."
That story blew up, with everyone discussing the possibility of the Steelers putting their flashy young quarterback on the field to return kicks - especially after they signed All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.
But the Steelers are shutting that down. According to Steel Curtain Network's Jeff Hartman, a source inside Pittsburgh's building called the rumors of Fields "poposterous" and that it would never happen.
"They went on to say it's 'complete f'ing horse crap'," Hartman said.
Fields isn't expecting to start at quarterback this season but will have an opportunity to compete during training camp. Still, Fields is viewed as a potential long-term answer after the 2024 season, making Fields a kick returner a bit questionable of a call.
Expect Patterson to be the return specialist this season, but for a moment, the Fields rumors were exciting - and if it happened, it would've made for an exciting day at training camp.
