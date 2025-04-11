Did Steelers Just Send QB Message?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves at quarterback, but it isn't signing Aaron Rodgers. As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, the team still doesn't have anyone to throw the football outside of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. And it's a guarantee they add to that group.
So, while Rodgers continues to stay undecided on signing with the Steelers or retiring or signing with another team, Pittsburgh is scouting incoming rookies. In the last week, they've brought in Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders for top 30 visits.
One insider believes the Steelers are making one thing clear with their quarterback interest. And may finally be doing something many fans have hoped they would for weeks now.
The clock may finally be ticking on Rodgers.
Meanwhile, if Sanders is adding himself to the Steleers' first-round options, where does he rank? Is Pittsburgh guaranteed to go Sanders if he's there at 21? And there may be a very surprising top option the black and gold could be targeting, who seems to be rising up boards by the day.
At this point, a lot of the typical names are considered top options for the Steelers. Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen and Emeka Egbuka aren't removing themselves from the list. But there may be two somewhat surprising names they could be target, and who may be overlooked heading into the final weeks before the NFL Draft.
And later in the draft, there's one name Pittsburgh is being urged to target.
All Steelers Talk is joined by Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh and dives into the Steelers current quarterback situation and a report worth sharing about what their latest move might mean. And where the Steelers should be looking early - and late - in the NFL Draft.
