He's Back: Steelers Get Massive Christmas Gift
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their star wide receiver back. After three games of waiting, slowly watching their offense take steps in the wrong direction, they will welcome George Pickens back into the lineup with open arms, and a shot to maintain the lead in the AFC North.
The need for Pickens has never been bigger, but the questions have never been more pressing. Right now, the expectations for the Steelers are low. They went from a "contender" to a team viewed as to have won their final game. But can they be corrected? And does the fact that everyone believes Pickens is a solution lead you to believe he's a great enough one to snap their losing streak?
It's also time for 'What's More Likely.' The Steelers and Chiefs are set for an AFC showdown that could decide homefield advantage in the conference, while also changing the course of action for the AFC North. The road is narrowing, but the action is only getting more intense as this Christmas Day showdown squares off.
And it's time for picks. The Steelers head into Week 17 against the Chiefs as underdogs, but with Pittsburgh getting healthy and Kansas City suffering injuries, do things change? Patrick Mahomes is a big topic of conversation, but not having both of their starting tackles, and maybe their biggest defensive star could play a role.
