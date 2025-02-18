Report: Steelers Interested in Former Giants QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in former New York Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, some within the Steelers organization view Jones as a fit within the Arthur Smith offense.
"[The Steelers] could do a lot worse than Jones," a source told Filliponni.
With the Steelers uncertain about their quarterback situation, they're keeping all doors open. While their preference is to retain Justin Fields with a reasonable contract, they aren't certain of the outcome with negotiations. Therefore, they'll look into outside options, such as Jones.
Jones will be just 28 years old by the end of the 2025 season, and has one playoff birth under his belt in the NFL. With a 24-44-1 record, all with the Giants, Jones has completed 64% of his passes for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.
What stands out about Jones and his connection to the Steelers is his mobility. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known for years now that he values quarteback mobility, and Jones has always had that card in his deck.
In six seasons, Jones has accumulated 2,179 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Jones could be added to a growing list of quarterback possibilities for the Steelers. Fields remains their most-likely outcome. Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and now Jones are likely on their radar as well.
As for how this shakes out, we'll find out. But it feels like the situation is only going to get hotter before a solution is made.
