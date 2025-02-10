Steelers Offseason Predictions: Justin Fields, Najee Harris, New WRs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head into an offseason with plenty of headlines to watch and a world of possibilities on both sides of the ball. But after last season, everyone is watching the offense, and what's going to happen at three key positions.
It should be an offseason of (some) splash for the Steelers, and there are tea leafs that point to what's going to happen now that the 2025 campaign has officially begun.
Here are the five bold predictions to watch for.
Steelers Sign Justin Fields to Two-Year Deal
The Steelers know who they want at quarterback, but they aren't signing him to a massive contract. Justin Fields has to be just as in on a "reasonable" deal as the Steelers are, which is going to take some middle ground between the two sides.
Expect the deal to be a two-year deal, giving Fields plenty of upside in his second season while allowing Pittsburgh not to break the bank on their quarterback in 2025. Then, if Fields works out, they can sign him to a longer-term deal next offseason, making it work out for everyone involved.
What will the price be? Maybe something around 2-years, $40 million.
Steelers Bring Back Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren
The Steelers are expected to tender Jaylen Warren this offseason, bringing back the former UDFA with a chance at a bigger role. But those plans could be hindered by the return of Najee Harris.
Harris could have a decent market in free agency, or he could be the next high draft pick to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Terrell Edmunds had the same path, with the Steelers securing them for a fifth season on a one-year deal.
That could happen with Harris, who would have a starting job and hopefully an improved offense around him in Pittsburgh next season.
Steelers Trade for Cooper Kupp
The Steelers need to add a wide receiver or two this offseason, and they have a chance to start early with Cooper Kupp. Pittsburgh had interest in Kupp during the season, and called the Los Angeles Rams to check on his price tag. Now, with the Rams willing to do whatever it takes to move him before having to cut him, the Steelers could make an easy move early in the offseason.
Don't expect the Steelers to give up much for Kupp. A fifth-round pick where they're only paying $15 million of his salary feels like the right spot to make a deal work.
Steelers Don't Trade George Pickens - Yet
The Steelers could move on from George Pickens this offseason, and sources have told Steelers On SI they're ready to "move on" if the right trade package presents itself. But that doesn't mean it's going to, and Pittsburgh won't give up their number one wide receiver for nothing.
So, bold prediction number four is that Pickens stays - for now. If he doesn't cause distractions during the season, he could be around all year. If he does, he could get moved at the deadline. And it's no guarantee there aren't issues, and even Art Rooney II has acknowledged there's plenty of room for growth with Pickens in year four.
Steelers Draft Emeka Egbuka
If the Steelers are going to prepare themselves to not have a wide receiver shortage again, they'll be looking at first-round options. There aren't many near the end of the opening round that really stand out, but Mike Tomlin loves a college football champion, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of names in this year's NFL Draft.
Emeka Egbuka will likely be the first-round pick for the Steelers. A speedy wide receiver with strong hands who has a nack for getting open and creating splash. With Pickens and Kupp around him, he steps in as an outside options opposite of GP and allows Kupp and Calvin Austin to man the inside. Roman Wilson comes off the bench and the Steelers wide receiver core looks pretty good compared to last season.
