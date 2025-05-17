All Steelers

Ex-Steelers' Antonio Brown Involved in Gun Altercation at Adin Ross Event

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout was involved in a serious altercation at the boxing event.

Noah Strackbein

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly involved in an incident involving gunshots outside of a celebrity boxing match hosted by streamer Adin Ross.

Brown was seen on video running out of the event with what was assumed to be a firearm in his hand. Shortly after leaving the camera's view, shots were fired. Brown was later detained and seen leaving the event with police.

The event was held in Miami and the altercation allegedly started when Brown and someone else got into a fight. There has been no official confirmation Brown was ever arrested after videos showed him leaving with police.

Brown released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating he was jumped by multiple people at the event and that is how the altercation started. Social media claimed much of the same prior to the statement, with some in attendance sharing that Brown was jumped.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED," Brown wrote.

"I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.

"I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process.

"Thank you for the support and love."

Brown joined Adin Ross on his livestream after the incident, joining the famous streamer after a very serious and dangerous situation. There seems to be no reported injuries to Brown.

This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to the situation, including any legal announcements regarding the individuals Brown is reportedly pressing charges on.

