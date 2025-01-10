Steelers, George Pickens Nearing End? New Star WR Coming?
PITTSBURGH -- There is plenty of talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense right now and the possible changes they can make in the playoffs, and afterward. If this team doesn't go on a Super Bowl run this postseason, how they can prepare themselves for next year? Well, one name continues to come to mind.
The Steelers have hit the point where multiple NFL and team insiders are hinting at the end of George Pickens in Pittsburgh. He's not getting cut, but rather traded. And a player that at one point seemed guaranteed to get paid very well in the coming offseason now seems to be on the outside looking in on the team's future plans.
But if the Steelers are trading Pickens, how are they going to replace him?
Well, one publication believes the team has two options to add to their roster this offseason. Both come via trade, are carry WR1 potential, but are most likely WR2's with enough cap space to make another splash and add a bigger name.
If the Steelers decide to send Pickens to either team in exchange for the wideout, they could probably land a second-round draft pick in the process, opening the door for an even bigger offseason. And while keeping Pickens is still very much so on the table, it feels like there's an alternative route Pittsburgh might take to switch up their room in 2025.
