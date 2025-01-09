Insider: Steelers, George Pickens Could Be Headed for Divorce
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the playoffs on a four-game losing streak but hoping to snap their losses and return to their winning ways against the Baltimore Ravens. It's been seven years since the Steelers have moved past the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and marking eight may lead to the end of their biggest weapon.
In recent weeks, wide receiver George Pickens has made headlines for displaying frustration during games and also struggling on the field with dropped passed in Week 18. He's been mentioned by former players and asked about for route running and his connection with Russell Wilson.
NFL insider Mike Florio believes that a loss against the Ravens in the playoffs may bring it all to an end. Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, Florio said a Wild Card exit may be the last game Pickens plays in a Steelers uniform.
"Well, that assumes he wants one [a future]. I feel like we’re moving toward mutual divorce territory with the two [sides] and his body language, his demeanor, the fact that Mike Tomlin’s done such a great job of keeping guys who might be problems under control until either the very end of a long career or after they’re gone," Florio said when asked about Pickens' future. "And we’ve seen so much acting out from George Pickens, and Tomlin, at times, seems exasperated and says he’s gotta grow up."
Pickens became the Steelers WR1 this season after the team traded Diontae Johnson. The message was loud and clear this offseason, removing as much noise as possible from their locker room to try and make a playoff run.
Distractions have followed Pickens throughout his NFL career, and Florio believes the Steelers may be just as inclined to move on from him as he is to move on from them.
"... it seems like the Steelers are at the point where they wouldn’t mind to move on from him," Florio said. "And that one won’t surprise me either, especially if they lose. I think some serious wind of change could blow if they lose on Saturday night."
The Steelers would need to find a replacement for their best wide receiver if they did move on, but trading Pickens would likely come with decent compensation. Something the team may consider in the offseason.
