Steelers Got Their QB, Draft Class Set
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers landed their quarterback. It wasn't the one many thought they were going to add during the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's who they felt best about. Now, it's a matter of if they just "the guy" and not just another guy at the QB position.
It's been many years and many attempts since the Steelers last had a franchise quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger's retirement marked a strange and difficult time for Pittsburgh as they left the familiar territory of having a Hall of Fame quarterback and started their journey to find their next great passer.
It's the most difficult task in the NFL. They faild with Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson. Now, they believe Aaron Rodgers could be that QB. They also have faith Will Howard could develop into a competitor to fill that role as well.
Pittsburgh's entire 2025 draft class is set. They got some steals, especially at the running back position. They filled a major gap on defense, and even added a player with some big-time upside at a surprising position.
Then, they drafted their quarterback. Will Howard comes into Pittsburgh with maybe the lowest expectations and the most eyes. Kaleb Johnson, Derrick Harmon and even Jack Sawyer are going to be viewed as impact players for the Steelers. Howard will be viewed as a backup.
It's not about right now, though, it's about the future. The Steelers added more youth to positions they needed it. They went out and found answers they've been looking for, that they couldn't find in players from the past. And right when everyone was starting to give up on adding a QB, they grabbed one.
Did they find their quarterback? Who was their best pick of the draft? And is the future as bright as it seems for the Steelers, even after passing on a potential first-round passer like Shedeur Sanders?
Time will answer all. But for now, there's plenty to dive into.
