Steelers Hint at Surprising Move?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their roster before training camp, and while they have some tough decisions to make, they also have some easy ones. One of those was clearing space in their running back room, and they did so by releasing a player on a futures contract this summer.
Jonathan Ward showed up in Pittsburgh last summer and impressed, earning a place on the 90-man roster after rookie minicamp and eventually joining the practice squad. During parts of the year, Ward was called up to the active roster, being a part of the backfield and in the return game for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh looked like they were ready to see if he could improve this summer, but quickly changed their minds. After OTAs and minicamp, the team announced they were releasing Ward, clearing space in the running back room.
Why? The Steelers may be hinting at one players sticking around that not many thought would. There is one looming question at running back, and it's not who is going to start between Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, it's who's going to be their fourth runner, and trying to make sense of why the team is hinting at Cordarrelle Patterson.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have moves left to make. A few of them. It's time to head into the quiestest part of the offseason, but not without diving into what Pittsburgh should be considering this summer. Before the return to training camp in Latrobe, the team must do a few things, and should consider a few others.
What they shouldn't do is add a wide receiver. Why? Because jumping the gun on what their options look like now is only going to lead to disappointment. Instead, being patient is going to pay off well for the black and gold and their WR2 position.
