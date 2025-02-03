Steelers Know Their QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know their quarterback. Or, at least they know who they're giving the first priority to. And while there are arguments to be made for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, there's one player the team is viewing as their first choice, under one condition.
Team sources have informed Steelers On SI that Pittsburgh has a clear top priority this offseason. But when it comes to negotiations, especially at the quarterback position - and especially when the team is taking a risk with an unproven player - there's more negotiations involved. Contracts are a two-way street, and the Steelers know when they draw the line on their end.
So, while Pittsburgh knows who they want, they have to put pen to paper on a contract before anything is guaranteed.
Meanwhile, the team has received word of their top free agent target's expected deal. It's not going to be cheap, but the Steelers are prepared to make a splash this offseason. After last year, there's no room for risk, and overpaying may be less risky than not making any move at all.
Is the dollar amount worth the player?
And word out of both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are that the Steelers have two very clear favorites. Both are on offense, but one is a bit of a surprise. Maybe both are surprises. But both players should be obtainable for Pittsburgh, with one coming early in the NFL Draft and one coming later.
