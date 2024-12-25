Andy Reid Dresses As Santa After Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 29-10 in a Christmas Day game, and afterward, the Chiefs head coach had a surprise for his team.
The Steelers were unable to get anything going on either side of the ball, and now no longer control their own destiny as they enter the final week of the regular season,
On the other hand, the Chiefs locked up home field advantage for the playoffs with their win over the Steelers, clinching the top seed in the AFC. Any games they play during the playoffs, with the exception of the Super Bowl, will happen at home at Arrowhead Stadium
Head coach Andy Reid made sure to celebrate the occasion accordingly, and donned a full Santa costume as he entered the visitors' locker room at Acrisure Stadium.
"That's what I'm talking about!" Reid said. "Merry Christmas and I'm proud of you, i'm proud of you. And for the present, you get home field advantage."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked unstoppable during the game, and will likely continue to do so as they look towards the playoffs. The Steelers, on the other hand, are on a three game losing skid and will need to right the ship in their final game against the Bengals to have good momentum for the playoffs.
This game was thought to be a better game than the last two weeks for the Steelers, as they got key starters like Donte Jackson and George Pickens back into the game. That being said, they looked just as listless and stagnant as they had the two weeks previous.
The contrast between them and the Chiefs was stark, as not only did they have quite the locker room celebration, but were able to move the football down the field with ease. On the defensive side, they locked up Pickens almost entirely and stifled the run game for four quarters.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!