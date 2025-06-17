Steelers Losing to Myles Garrett Again? Brutal Aaron Rodgers Year?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lifelong rivalry with the Cleveland Browns, and that includes many of their players. While quarterback Kenny Pickett may be the biggest name involved in the rivalry this season, he's not the one everyone is talking about - because Myles Garrett is the center of attention.
Or at least his contract is.
The Steelers and superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt have been negotiating a deal for a new contract throughout the offseason. So far, things haven't gone great, and there's some concern about when a deal is going to get done.
The biggest problem may be that Garrett already signed his. He'll receive over $120 million in guaranteed money and $40 million per season. Watt is likely looking for the same, and doesn't seem comfortable taking a hometown discount, at least from the words of his brother.
One NFL insider believes Watt could lose to Garrett, though. Which doesn't sit well with many fans.
Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers quarterback. Everyone has an opinion on whether or not it's going to work out, and only time will tell if it does. One radio host has a brutal outlook on the season for Rodgers, with a career-low stat line and a record-snapping year for Pittsburgh.
What if it's the opposite? What would Aaron Rodgers need to do in order to remain the Steelers starter in 2026? Would they actually consider it if they get close to a Super Bowl? And would they change the outlook to their 2026 NFL Draft.
We apologize for the technical difficulties at the beginning of the podcast. Bare with us and it corrects itself.
