Steelers Named Frontrunner for Top Incoming QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback for the 2025 season in Aaron Rodgers. However, just because they are confident about the situation for the upcoming season doesn't mean that the quarterback position is secured long-term. For many, the 2026 NFL draft is the key to acquiring the franchise QB position in Pittsburgh moving forward.
According to NFL analyst Skip Bayless, the Steelers are frontrunners for one of the most talked about quarterbacks and potentially the first quarterback selected in next year's draft. Speaking on the Skip Bayless Show, he discussed how the Steelers could finish with the worst record in the AFC North, especially with Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback for the 2025 season. Because of that, it puts them in the front of the line to select the University of Texas quarterback, Arch Manning.
"I hurt for Steelers fans because you want to talk about a cornerstone, highly respected franchise—until now.," he lamented. "Ten years since you won a playoff game."
Bayless is clearly not sold on the idea that Rodgers makes the Steelers a Super Bowl contender. If anything, Bayless sees it as another step toward a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a shot at Manning.
"And now, it sure appears that you could be the frontrunner in what I assume—or presume—is going to be the Arch Manning derby next year," he continued. "You just could have the worst record in the league, especially stuck in that division with that new quarterback."
Manning has a huge year ahead of him in the NCAA. The 6'4 sophomore has the tools and physical makeup every NFL team covets in a franchise QB. The issue is if his production cam match the hype. He attempted just 90 passes last season for the Longhorns, completing 61 of those attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. The highlight of his season was a 75-yard pass completion during Texas' early season victory over University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). If the Steelers have the down year Bayless projects, they could very well be in the running for Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft.
