Steelers Analyst Makes Brutal Aaron Rodgers Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the season with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. The 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP signed just before minicamp, letting the team know he's "all in" from this point on.
The reactions to the signing were mixed, with some excited for the addition while others were a bit worried after years of turnover at the quarterback position. Either way, the Steelers believe Rodgers is their best bet to compete for a championship in 2025, and they're rolling the dice with him heading into the year.
Not everyone sees it that way, though. 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi released his predictions for Rodgers, and let's just say they weren't very high.
In Fillipponi's prediction, he believes Rodgers throws for 24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and only wins seven games.
Now, it's unknown if the belief is that Rodgers only plays enough games to win seven of them or if he and the Steelers finish the season with seven wins. Either way, it's a brutal prediction to say the team is likely going to snap Mike Tomlin's non-losing season streak behind Rodgers at quarterback.
The Steelers have felt throughout the offseason that Rodgers gives them the best opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. They're aware of the risks of adding an older quarterback, but has also won games with names like Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. If those seasons turned into winning ones, there's a good possibility this one does as well.
While throwing 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions could definitely happen, although it would tie Rodgers' most career interceptions in a season, only winning seven games seems a bit of a stretch. And not one that feels like the Steelers will let happen as they try to find success beyond the regular season.
