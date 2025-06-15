Former Steelers RB Turning Heads With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- One of the first big pieces of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era Pittsburgh Steelers left the team when Najee Harris departed in free agency to join the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harris was a bastion of consistency with the Steelers and is now drawing significant praise as a member of the Chargers.
Harris notched four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards while with the Steelers, offering relatively consistent play on the ground while the passing left much to be desired. Harris was one of the top touchdown threats for the Steelers. Across his four seasons, he scored 27 touchdowns, getting points on the board at a rate only rivaled by kicker Chris Boswell.
In an interview done during the Chargers' minicamp, offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke about Najee and how positive he felt about his outlook. Roman's outlook is particularly important as he was part of the coaching staff with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, so he was able to get a good look at Harris from a rival perspective.
“I’m blown away,” Roman said. “His knowledge, movement, ability, it’s exciting.”
Harris has long been known as more of a power running back than a speed back, so his movement in particular would be important. While Harris did encounter a few issues when it came to running into the wrong gaps, he was mostly accurate when it came to his running.
Harris will be 27 when the season with the Chargers begins, and his contract is only for the 2025 season. It will be a very important year in regards to Najee's future as a professional football player.
