Could Steelers Make Another QB Change?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, but a Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns is still lingering over their heads. With questions on both sides of the ball, the Steelers used their "mini bye week" to self-evaluate and adjust where needed. As for everyone else, they followed reports that have built into a frenzy over the last several days.
We'll start with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The Steelers are 5-0 against winning teams this season and have had moments where not one, but two quarterbacks have shined. George Pickens remains a superstar wideout and there's promise in the running game. But according to one report, there are questions about the play-caller. And it's those inside the Steelers facility who are asking.
Meanwhile, the Steelers may be starting to run out of magic with Russell Wilson. They've waited all season to see what their Super Bowl-winning veteran can do, and over the course of four games, at least two have been impressive. One, while not a terrible showing, came with a loss, and now there are thoughts on change.
According to an NFL insider, the Steelers could certainly make another swap at quarterback this season, going back to Justin Fields. So, let's answer the question of "when?"
And T.J. Watt is holding back on making a switch to the other side? The former Defensive Player of the Year isn't having the impact the Steelers need him to have, and it could be because teams are putting so much attention to his side. Moving around the defense could make a difference, but there's a report claiming he's reluctant to do so.
Why? And can Pittsburgh afford for him to say no?
