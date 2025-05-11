Steelers New Stars Impress, WR Trade Finally Closes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens after months of working through decisions for the future. The team has moved on from most of their 2022 NFL Draft class, with Pickens and Kenny Pickett being their first two picks and neither finishing their rookie contracts.
The conversation of why it happened seems to a bit of a mystery. Everyone is assuming it had to do with his character issues and instances both on and off the field that contributed to them being done with the star wideout earlier than anticipated.
Now, the questions are over. General manager Omar Khan revealed why the team decided to move on from the 24 year old wide receiver, explaining the business of football had to come into play as they constructed their team for the future.
"We wouldn't have done this if we didn't feel good about our receiver situation," Khan said. "It's not close to the same as last year. We've gotten another year with the young guys and watched them develop. Roman [Wilson]'s healthy. There's some excitement there."
The Steelers rookie class also took the field the same day, making positive headlines as the team navigates through the stress of trading one of their top weapons. Derrick Harmon, Will Howard and Kaleb Johnson headlines those arriving in Pittsburgh and wearing the practice jersey for the first time.
Many players impressed. Early parts of Rookie Minicamp aren't super entertaining. They do give you a glimpse into who the Steelers added, though, and who has the foundation to turn themselves into NFL starters and eventual stars.
Pittsburgh looks to have a view names to watch. That includes the rookie quarterback in Howard. It may be too early to tell anything, but the Ohio State National Champion had some pretty impressive remarks and promises for the Steelers and their fanbase.
