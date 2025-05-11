Insider Shuts Down Steelers Signing Pro Bowl WR
PITTSBURGH -- Without George Pickens around, the Pittsburgh Steelers must improve their depth at wide receiver. The trade opens up a gaping hole in their depth chart, with no suitable number two on the roster. The in-house options of Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson are a ragtag group of pass-catchers.
With the apparent need at wide receiver, the Steelers were immediately tied to any available receivers. One of the candidates linked to the organization was veteran WR Keenan Allen. The free agent receiver is coming off a 70-reception, 744-yard 2024 campaign. He also hauled in seven touchdowns in his first year with the Chicago Bears. However, according to Yahoo Sports' NFL analyst Matt Harmon, Allen's chances of coming to Pittsburgh are slim.
On the Yahoo Sports' Football 301 podcast, Harmon discussed the potential fit.
"People are talking about them signing Keenan Allen," he said. "Keenen Allen was one of the worst blocking receivers in football last year. They're not signing Keenan Allen."
The statement from Howard seemingly shut down any reported interest between the two sides. Despite his strength as a route runner and pass-catcher, Howard intelligently points out his struggles as a blocker.
The Steelers are planning to run a heavy offense that wins at the line of scrimmage. They've invested in their offensive line, drafted a hopeful workhorse of a running back in Kaleb Johnson, and have multiple tight ends they believe in. It makes sense that they would prefer wide receivers who excel at blocking to further improve their offense.
The Steelers' offense is far from a finished product. They have massive needs at two of the most important positions. A veteran like Keenan Allen makes sense in theory, but the Steelers' interest in the veteran WR seems purely speculative.
