Will Howard Instantly Impressing Steelers HC
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took the field for the first time this offseason, welcoming the 2025 rookie class to their facility and beginning their ramp-up phase before OTAs and minicamp. And as the class of newcomers stepped foot onto the grass at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, all eyes were on No. 18 at quarterback.
Will Howard may have been a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft, but the fanbase and the team want to know if he's built for more. The National Champion at Ohio State impressed with his eagerness off the field, and on it, head coach Mike Tomlin has a checklist that he's looking for out of his quarterback.
"Huddle command, communication, the ability to regurgitate new information," Tomlin said during rookie minicamp. "By new information, I mean information that’s new to them. And so I don’t want to underscore how difficult it is to receive some of the verbiage from a play caller and have to regurgitate it to 10 others that are waiting for it.
"... The giving and receiving of information is a central component of leadership at the position."
As for how well Howard is doing, Tomlin was instantly impressed.
"He’s doing great,” Tomlin said. "But again, we’re at the very beginning of it. I don’t know that we’re looking at it through that lens in terms of evaluating him. It’s more about getting to know him."
Howard is expected to be the backup to both Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers this season, once Rodgers signs. Still, the Steelers don't have a long-term plan at the position, and drafting Howard was their first shot at finding an answer with a younger option.
Chances are that Howard doesn't see the field too much as a rookie, but the Steelers will hope he can develop into a contender and a player worthy of starting in the future. And if he's off to a start as strong as his, there's potential he reaches those heights.
