Steelers Ready to 'Move On' From Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a complete overhaul of their wide receiver room, and one key piece is expected to be moved on from.
The Steelers will undergo a ton of change this offseason, with new coaches coming in and plenty of roster turnaround. Obviously, everyone is focused on their decision at quarterback, but running back, multiple defensive positions, and wide receiver are all on the list as well.
That may include star wideout George Pickens. According to a team source, the Steelers are likely to "move on" from Pickens this offseason, with the idea of completely reshaping their wide receiver room. After a dreadful 2024 campaign and the expectation that Justin Fields or a new option may be taking over at quarterback, Pittsburgh is looking for a new group of wide receivers for their offense.
That probably doesn't include everyone, but definitely most. Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin are likely safe, along with another name the team will try to re-sign.
In the meantime, it appears the expectation is growing that the Steelers know their "next" quarterback. However, losing Arthur Smith to another head coaching gig could mean Pittsburgh has to change course on their QB plans. Things could get very complicated for the team this offseason if they don't move fast.
