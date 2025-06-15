Steelers Superstar Might Be Back
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to training camp - in five weeks. The team wrapped up Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp, spending three weeks to together and coming a long way in a short amount of time.
With Aaron Rodgers officially on board and the team leaving minicamp with just one injury - losing tight end Donald Parham to an Achilles tear - they'll try to look at the three weeks as a positive. And heading out of UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, there is a list of clear winners that need more attention the next time the team is on the practice field.
When the Steelers return to Latrobe and take the field for training camp at Saint Vincent College, there are certain sleepers the fanbase should have their eyes on. Some are more known like wide receivers Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson. Some are more of under-the-radar names like tight end/fullback DJ Thomas-Jones and safety Juan Thornhill.
Then, there are the big ones that everyone should be watching. Tight end Darnell Washington and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick top that list.
Washington looks so much better in the receiving game. He's lost weight, spent a lot of time this offseason working on his conditioning, and so far, it's paying off. Will it hold up? That's for training camp to decide, but if it does, he's a key piece to the offense moving forward.
As for Fitzpatrick, there is so much excitement around him. When he's at his best, he's one of the best safeties in the NFL. He's an All-Pro player. But he hasn't been that the last two seasons, and the Steelers are surely looking for him to regain his spark.
So far, it looks like it might be there.
There are plenty of other winners of minicamp and ton to talk about. Let's dive into it.
